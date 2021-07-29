Ganjam: Potagad on the bank of the Rusikulya river on the outskirts of Ganjam town is home to architectural remains of royals and the British Raj. The fort and the ancillary infrastructure built by the British have been in ruins. Major portions of the fort are buried. That’s why it is called Potagada.

Various outfits and legislators in the past had urged the government for renovation of the historic place so as to exploit its tourism potential. Now, locals have demanded tourism status for the place.

According to reports, Potagada was an important place in Ganajm during the royal regime and later in the British Raj.

There used to be stables in the area, which have now reduced to ruins. Many architectural structures are deep inside the soil.

A tunnel is still existent. It is said kings used to hide inside the tunnel at the time of danger or catastrophes.

Besides, a paved path is existent in the area. The path leads to Rusikulya river. In the royal regime, queens used to go to the river on this path.

As the place bears testimony of its royal past, former deputy speaker Ramachandra Panda had repeatedly urged the state government and the district administration for restoration of the place.

Now, Chhatrapur MLA Subash Chandra Behera has come out demanding development of the historic place and is putting pressure on the administration to develop the place.

To highlight the place, former deputy speaker Ramachandra Panda has organized Potagad Mahotsav with his own efforts.

Later, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange visited the place and had drawn attention of the Chief Minister and the tourism secretary towards the sorry state of Potagad.

Besides, the Collector has drawn up a blueprint with the help of officials of various departments. Boating facility, a children park, a pantha nivas and a smart park were among the projects included in the blueprint.

Following a directive of the Collector, tehsildar Arun Kumar Nayak, executive officer of the NAC Ronit Kumar and DGM of Grasim Rabindra Kumar Mohanty initiated efforts for development of Potagad.

Local residents with the help of Graism company have removed weeds and creepers in some parts of the area.

The NAC has installed utility poles around Podagad.

