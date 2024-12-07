Bhubaneswar: With the state government taking several initiatives to strengthen the agriculture sector and empower farmers, efforts are underway to upgrade the Odisha University of Agriculture Technology (OUAT) and transform it into a world-class university,” Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said Friday. “This vision encompasses not just the Bhubaneswar campus but also the development of OUAT campuses in other districts of Odisha,” said Singh Deo who is also the Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy.

Earlier the deputy chief minister chaired a review meeting on various functions of OUAT at the conference hall of Krushi Bhavan where he extended his gratitude to everyone for the successful organisation of the OUAT convocation ceremony December 5, which was graced by the President of India. A detailed review was conducted on OUAT’s activities, infrastructure, classrooms, hostel facilities, teaching staff, and vacant positions. The Deputy CM emphasised the timely completion of ongoing developmental works and provided necessary guidance to expedite progress. The review meeting was attended by Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Independent Secretary Dillip Kumar Parida, OUAT vice-chancellor Prabhat Kumar Raul, and other senior officials who shared their valuable suggestions during the discussion.