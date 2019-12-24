Bhubaneswar: The price of onion is expected to fall within a day or two as fresh supply of the kitchen essential from Egypt reached the state, Monday.

Onions have been imported from Egypt to meet the shortfall in the country and stabilise the prices. The imported onions is are very big in size and some of the edible blubs can even weigh more than half-a-kilo.

Due to inadequate supply of onions from Nasik in Maharashtra, the prices of the vegetable have been skyrocketing in Odisha for the last two months. The prices of the kitchen essential had even touched Rs 150 to Rs 160 in some places in the state a few weeks ago.

All Odisha Traders’ Association general secretary Sudhakar Panda said, “As onions have been imported from other countries and supply of fresh crops from Nasik and other places has started, we are quite hopeful that consumers will get onion anywhere from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg in the market within a few days.”