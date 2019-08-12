Mumbai: The most stylish female celebrities manage to capture our attention with their stunning fashion choices. Whether it’s a classic red carpet style or a more unique outfit worn for a night on the town, the women on this list are without a doubt one of a kind fashionistas.

They aren’t afraid to take risks with their clothes, their hairstyles or with anything else for that matter. Sure, and its trend setting.

Hina Khan:Hina Khan, popularly known as Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, looks stunning in ethnic wear. The actress sported a golden outfit and a bottle green the special occasion of Eid. This combination of bottle green and golden attire is for all traditional on Eid.

Sanjeeda Shaikh: The beautiful actress of ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ Sanjeeda Shaikh is a stunner in this lime green-colored sharara with delicate embroidery on the neck and bottom. The actress wore a pretty contrasting red outfit with lime green dupatta, which lifted the entire look.

Adaa Khan: Naagin’s Adaa Khan looks beautiful in traditional outfits. The actress is wearing a delicate blue gown with a beautiful peach dupatta. The blue border of the dupatta and the pearls on the outfit add to the style quotient.

Gauahar Khan: Big boss ex-contestant Gauahar Khan is one of the trendiest actresses of the small screen. Gauahar, who owns a brand new fashion line, never disappoints with her style. The actress can be seen donning gorgeous outfits.

Divyanka Tripathi: There is no one who dons the ethnic like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi. She looks all festive ready in this light colored outfit with gold sequins all over her outfit and dupatta. She looks drop dead gorgeous in a sharara suit.

Jennifer Winget: Jennifer Winget is a style inspiration for many. She wore beautiful golden shararas with dupatta and peach coloured outfits, and the pretty colors are perfect for Eid.

PNN