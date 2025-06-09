Balasore: The police have arrested eight people for their alleged involvement in attacking a revenue department officer in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district June 2 while he was on duty.

The DIG of police (eastern range) Satyajit Naik told the media that, Bhima Kanta Majhi, additional tahasildar of Kaptipada, was physically assaulted when he was going in his car to conduct a raid against the lifting and transporting of illegal minor minerals by mafias.

The miscreants have also damaged his vehicle, he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the officer, Kaptipada police registered a case. In the FIR, 12 accused have been named and till date, eight have been arrested, said Nayak.

The police are searching for the remaining accused persons, he informed.

The additional tahsildar who belongs to the SC community was humiliated publicly with derogatory remarks made about his caste, the DIG said.

In this connection, a case has been registered under various sections of BNS and SC & ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Udala is leading the investigation, Naik said.

“The situation is being closely monitored and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure justice is served. We are committed to bringing all the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told reporters that two persons have been arrested from Jamshedpur and others from different locations in Mayurbhanj district Monday.

Police have sent teams to different places in Odisha and outside to arrest all remaining accused persons, he said.

“I want to warn all sand mafias that no one will be spared including those who made the conspiracy from behind the screen,” he said.