Mumbai: Eight persons died due to Covid-19 in Mumbai while the number of positive cases in the city increased by 103 to touch 433 here Sunday, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This takes the total number of deaths in Mumbai till now to 30, the highest in the country.

Simultaneously, a total of 54 patients, including 20 today who fully recovered have been discharged.

Among the coronavirus victims today include one 70-year-old woman and seven men, most of who suffered from other illnesses and tested Covid-19 positive.

The woman patient was admitted to KEM Hospital on April 4 for chest pain and breathlessness and succumbed to respiratory failure.

The oldest, an 80-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of weakness and epilepsy who died due to respiratory failure.

A 77-year old man who was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital on March 29 for fever, cough and breathlessness, died Saturday due to respiratory failure.

The other victims fall in the age group of 52-64 and had various other ailments besides Covid-19, according to the BMC.

IANS