Jaipur: At least eight people have died in Rajasthan’s Alwar district in three days after consuming illicit, toxic liquor.

The first death was reported April 26, followed by seven more over the next two days.

All victims were residents of Paintpur and Kishanpur villages, aged between 39 and 65 years.

Villagers allege that illicit liquor has been openly sold in the region for a long time, particularly in areas under the Akbarpur police station’s jurisdiction.

Despite repeated complaints, the authorities reportedly failed to take any action, the villagers alleged.

The situation escalated April 28, when five people died in a single day. It was only after this spike in fatalities that district officials visited the affected villages. By then, several others had been hospitalised in critical condition after consuming the same toxic brew.

According to locals, contractors who have been officially allotted one liquor shop each have illegally opened multiple outlets, many of which are allegedly selling raw, unlicensed liquor.

Residents claim that enforcement officials are fully aware of these illegal operations but have turned a blind eye.

In response to the growing anger, a Mahapanchayat has been scheduled for Thursday, where villagers are expected to demand strict action against both the liquor mafia and negligent officials.

On April 26, Suresh Valmiki (45), a resident of Paintpur, was the first casualty. April 27, Ramkishore (47) from Kishanpur and Ramukumar (39) from Paintpur died, and April 28, the highest number of fatalities occurred, which included Lalaram (60) and Bharat (40) from Kishanpur, and Omi (65), son of Bahal Nat, from Paintpur.

Locals have criticised the administration for its delayed response, noting that officials only arrived Wednesday, three days after the initial death.

An investigation is now underway, and the district administration has promised action. However, the tragedy has sparked widespread outrage and demands for accountability, said locals.

