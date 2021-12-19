Angul: A person was arrested from Angul district after arms and ammunition were seized from his possession, police said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force personnel conducted a search operation at a place near Kerjang village under the Chhendipada Police Station area on Saturday and apprehended the man, a senior officer said.

Eight country-made firearms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, he said.

The arrested person, a resident of Sambalpur district, is being interrogated, and a case has been registered against him,” the officer said.

The STF has seized 64 firearms and 98 rounds of live ammunition since 2020, he added.

PTI