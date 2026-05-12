Peshawar: At least eight people, including two security officials, were killed and 35 others were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle in northwest Pakistan Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Lakki Marwat district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A District Police official said the suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden three-wheeler auto rickshaw at the Phattak Chowk in Naurang Bazar.

Two traffic police personnel and a woman were among the eight people killed, officials said, adding that 35 others were injured and were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Sarai Naurang for treatment.

Several people who were said to be in critical condition were referred to hospitals in Bannu and Peshawar for further medical care.

An emergency was declared at the hospitals, and all medical staff were called.

Ambulances and teams were dispatched to the site for relief work, said Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shahdab Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Suhail Afridi took note of the blast and directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident.

“We stand with the bereaved families in this difficult time, and the provincial government will extend all possible support to them,” he said.