New Delhi: Eight Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha Tuesday for ‘unruly behaviour’, including for tearing papers and throwing them at the Chair.

As soon as the House met at 3 pm following multiple adjournments, Dilip Saika, who was in the Chair, named the eight Congress members.

Subsequently, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju read out a resolution seeking suspension of the eight members for the remaining period of the Budget session that is scheduled to conclude on April 2.

The House passed the resolution by a voice vote, following which the proceedings were adjourned for the day amid uproar.

Congress members, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outside the Parliament building against the suspension of party members from the Lok Sabha.

Since Tuesday afternoon, the House has been witnessing uproar after Gandhi was disallowed to cite an article based on excerpts from an unpublished ‘memoir’ of former Army chief M M Naravane on the India-China conflict of 2020.