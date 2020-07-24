Bhadrak: As many as eight police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhadrak, district police superintendent Rajesh Pandit tweet Friday.

“Eight police personnel have tested Covid positive. The #CovidWarriors were performing their duties as frontline workers. We wish them speedy recovery,” the tweet read.

Notably, Bhadrak district reported 60 new positive cases Friday. What has been a cause of concern is that the local cases have outnumbered those from quarantine cases. While 19 COVID-19 patients were reported from various quarantine centres, 41 were the local cases.

With the fresh addition, the district’s tally has increased to 483.

Of them, 328 patients have so far recovered from the disease while 150 patients are still undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospital.

Bhadrak also reported one COVID-19 death Friday. The deceased, a 60-year-old male, was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. Death toll in this district has gone up to two.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 22,693 with a record 1,594 fresh cases in a single day, even as the death toll surged to 120 as six more people succumbed to the disease.