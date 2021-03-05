Mumbai: The television series Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, which stars Mohit Kumar and Vidhi Pandya, has completed 200 episodes.

The cast and crew got together on the sets to celebrate the landmark with a cake, and many good wishes poured in for the leads Vidhi and Mohit.

Talking about the milestone, Mohit, who plays the role of Shravan, said: “It feels surreal to complete 200 episodes and receive so much love for the show. The set of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is my happy space and I’m thrilled I’ve got such a supportive group of crew and co-stars.”

He added: “Our writers and director have done a wonderful job with the story that has managed to keep our viewers glued. I am really grateful to my fans for being a constant support and loving my work.”

As the show gears up for its 200th episode, Suman and Shravan’s partnership becomes stronger in the series.

Vidhi, who essays Suman, said: “Ever since I stepped into my character, Suman, I have been blessed with constant love and support from the audience, as well as the cast and crew of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2.”

The show airs on SonyLIV.