Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is all set to launch Ekamra Utsav, a vibrant festival celebrating the rich tapestry of Odia language and culture, February 3. The event, which will conclude February 9, coincides with the Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani (World Odia Language Conference) organised by the state government. Ekamra Utsav holds special significance as it marks the inauguration of World Odia Language Conference, highlighting the states dedication to preserving and showcasing its linguistic heritage, it was learnt. BDA Vice-Chairman Balwant Singh has urged City residents to participate in the festival in large numbers, while BMC Mayor Sulochana Das has sought cooperation from citizens to make the event a grand success.

Comprising three distinct components, Ekamra Utsav promises a diverse array of experiences. The main event, ‘Sangitara Murchana’, will take place at the IDCO Exhibition Ground, featuring captivating performances by acclaimed artistes from across the nation and region. This cultural extravaganza will enchant attendees with live music, band performances, and various other forms of performing arts. All the performances will be based on Odia language and culture. In addition to ‘Sangitara Murchana’, the mega event will include food festival, ‘AMA BYANJAN’, offering attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant traditions and flavours of Odisha. ‘AMA BYANJAN’ aims at showcasing the diverse and flavourful regional cuisine of Odisha.

Hosted at the IDCO Exhibition Ground, this gastronomic extravaganza will feature delicacies representing various districts of the state, tantalising visitors with authentic local delicacies. The food area will serve as a vibrant community hub, complete with experience zones and a bustling flea market, inviting attendees to savour, explore, and connect. The visitors can also enjoy other cuisines, including continental, in the food area. The ‘Night Flea Market’ of Ekamra Utsav is also scheduled to begin February 3 and conclude February 9. It will take place at the IDCO Exhibition Ground here. The event promises to showcase the cultural vibrancy of Odia’s heritage against the City’s lively backdrop, running from 4pm to 11pm daily. Besides, a drone show will be held February 7, 8, and 9 on Odia language, art, and culture.

As many as 200 drones will be used for this purpose, it was learnt. In order to promote language, Madhusudan Marg leading to the venue will also display designs based on Odia language, art, and culture. “The Ekamra Utsav will honour the profound legacy and ancient roots of the Odia language through a captivating and all-encompassing exhibition centred on the Odia alphabet. The event, designed to celebrate the rich heritage of Odisha, encapsulates the essence of the state’s cultural mosaics, including its cinema, language, literature, and all facets that define the Odia identity,” said a BDA official. “The exhibition will serve as a vibrant demonstration of Odisha’s diverse and enduring heritage, inviting visitors to explore and appreciate the multifaceted layers of this ancient classical language and the culture it represents,” said the official. The third edition of the Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav (Bhubaneswar Festival of Storytelling, BhuFesto) will unfold its enchanting tales from February 3 to February 5.

Spread across four distinct locations within the City—Indira Gandhi Park, Odisha Crafts Museum Kalabhoomi, APJ Abdul Kalam Park in Kalinga Nagar, and Buddha Jayanti Park in Niladri Vihar—this captivating event will feature renowned storytellers such as Kuna Tripathy, Akash Dasnayak, Ushashi Mishra, and Meera Parida. Attendees can also look forward to contemporary retellings of classical Odia novels, adding a modern twist to timeless tales of the region.