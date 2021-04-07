Mumbai: Veteran Jeetendra turned 79 Wednesday and his daughter, producer Ekta Kapoor, wished him a very happy birthday in her new Instagram post.

Calling him the “wind beneath” her wings, Ekta wrote about how she has learnt so much from her dad. She also spoke about his support when she decided to become a producer.

“Happie bday papa! U r d wind beneath My wings!!! U helped me grow n supported me when I chose to b a producer ! Love is acceptance u taught me that ! Love u,” wrote Ekta.

According to reports, the family will have an intimate celebration this year due to the lockdown in Mumbai and the second wave of Covid-19.

Jeetendra has enjoyed a vast fan following since the 1960s and has acted in over 200 films in his career.

He is known for his performances in many films, the prominent ones being Farz, Himmatwala, Tohfa and Sanjog.

He is a lso known as the Jumping Jack of Hindi film industry due to his signature dance steps.