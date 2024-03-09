Jajpur: A man allegedly hacked an elderly person to death at Jamdhar village under Sadar Police Station in Jajpur district, a source said Saturday.

The deceased person was identified as Kalandi Mallick (62) and the accused was identified as Surendra Behera. Some locals claimed that Surendra was mentally unstable.

According to the source, the accused had been roaming with a sharp weapon in the village from yesterday. Upon sighting Kalandi, Surendra pounced upon the former with the weapon in which the victim died on the spot.

On being informed, police rushed to the village and detained the accused.

PNN