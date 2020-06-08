Kendrapara: A 74 years old man attempted to end his life after killing his wife at Garapur village under Sadar police limits in Kendrapara district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ghungur (70) and her husband as Jhingar Mallick.

On being informed police reached the spot, seized the body for postmortem. They rescued Jhingar in a critical condition and got him admitted to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital.

Police’s preliminary investigation revealed that the husband-wife duo had a discussion on some issues Monday morning. However, due to a difference of opinion, they entered into a heated argument. The situation took an ugly turn when Jhingar lost his cool. He picked up a sharp weapon and attacked Ghungur on her head, resulting in her death on the spot.

It was when he realised what he had done he drank a potion of poison.

Police investigation into the matter is underway.

PNN