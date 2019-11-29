Sundargarh: In yet another instance of human-animal conflict, an elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant while he was returning to home in an auto-rickshaw at Gutitangar village under Nuagaon block in Sundargarh district Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Masood Alam (60), a resident of Asiana Colony under Bisra block in Rourkela of Sundergarh district.

According to locals, the mishap occurred when Masood was returning with three other passengers in an auto-rickshaw from the local market. As they were passing through a forest area, an elephant appeared on the road.

The pachyderm charged at the auto-rickshaw and even though, the others could flee the spot, Masood failed to do so. The elephant killed him on the spot.

On being informed, a team of forest officials along with the Hatibari police personnel reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Sources said frequent incidents of elephant attacks in the locality have left the villagers panic-stricken.

