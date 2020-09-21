Kujang: An elderly man with COVID-19 symptoms was deliberately harassed by hospital authorities here in Jagatsinghpur district.

His fault was that he is the father of a local sarpanch who raised questions on COVID-19 mismanagement.

Sangram Mantri, sarpanch of Garei panchayat, accused the hospital authorities of harassing his father only to settle their score with him.

Sangram had taken his father Birabar Mantri, aged 64, to the district headquarters hospital Sunday as he had developed some COVID-19 symptoms. Instead of conducting his test there, the additional district medical officer (ADMO) had advised him in written form to take his father to Kujang community health centre (CHC).

Kujang CHC medical officer Dr Prasanna Panda asked him to wait till Monday when there will be a testing camp at Rahama. He was asked to take his father there.

Despite his old age and COVID-like symptoms, the hospital authorities did not treat him. “I was made to go from one place to another taking my ailing father,” alleged Sangram.

He has linked the medical authorities’ behaviour to a past incident.

According to him, the district collector had directed for 200 COVID tests in each block. But instead of 200, only 60 to 70 tests a day are being done in Kujnag block. As a result of which patients’ conditions are deteriorating.

A few days ago, he had demanded for proper implementation of the collector’s direction. Some sections of media also carried it.

He alleged that the hospital authorities have since been harbouring a grudge against him and this is the reason why his father was denied medical attention even though he was ill.

