Phulbani: In a bizarre incident, an elderly woman was killed and four others sustained injuries in a fight over division of land in Beherapadar village under Sadar police limits in Kandhamal district, Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Urmila Behera. However, the accused, Bhagirathi Behera, injured his sister and three nephews who were staying at Urmila’s house.

Sources said that Bhagirathi had been having dispute with his mother over property affair for the last four months. After hours of fighting with urmila Monday, the situation turned ugly and Bhagirathi attacked her with the help of a sharp weapon.

He also attacked & injured his sister & her three children.

Urmila died at the spot while the injured have been admitted to Baripada hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, villagers informed the local police about the incident. On being informed, the cops rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The police detained Bhagirathi and are interrogating him in connection with the incident.

