Digapahandi: The lifeless body of an elderly woman was recovered from a passenger bus travelling from Digapahandi to Berhampur Friday.

The deceased was identified as Lalita Panigrahi, 78, a resident of Ananta Nagar near Sheragada block office.

Panigrahi was travelling to Berhampur for a medical check-up. Eyewitnesses said the elderly woman arrived at Digapahandi’s old bus stand via a minibus from Sheragada.

She then boarded a passenger bus heading to Berhampur from Gadasamantarapur village in Digapahandi block. The bus was crowded. Some passengers offered her a seat after noticing she was unwell. However, she collapsed on the seat before the bus departed.

Passengers immediately contacted the emergency services and an ambulance arrived promptly. Medical staff took her to the Digapahandi Community Health Centre (CHC), where the doctors pronounced her brought dead.

PNN