Naugaon: An electric pole on Shikharghat-Balibhaunri road, the main road of Naugaon block in Jagatsinghpur district, has been posing a threat to commuters.

According to the villagers, they have met the concerned officials on several occasions and lodged their complaints, requesting the pole at least be shifted to the side of the road, but to no avail.

Every day hundreds of passengers and good carrier vehicles ply on this road which falls under works department. Realizing the traffic, the road was expanded in 2015. But the electric pole that was previously by the roadside was not removed at the time of expansion which is why it is now on the road, posing serious threat. This is only due to lack of coordination between works department and electricity department.

This pole has since been the cause of many accidents. Most accidents occurred at night as commuters failed to judge the pole to be on the road. Wires are also hanging from this pole at a height less than 20 feet.

“To go to Puri, Kakatpur, Cuttack, Paradip, Kendrapara etc, people depend on this road. So the road is always busy from morning to mid night. The accidents have occurred so far are minor in nature. But the possibility of a major one can never be ruled out,” the villagers alleged.

They urged the officials of the concerned departments to get the pole to the road side and fix the dangling wires.

PNN