Kendrapara: In what is believed to be a historic day for the state, an electric train made its trial run on Haridaspur-Paradip broad gauge railway line in Kendrapara district Friday.

On this occasion, several senior officials of East Coast Railway travelled by this electric train from Haridaspur to Paradip.

The rail route has been examined by running a tower car. Reports said that goods trains will start plying on this route by August end.

Reacting to this, a local intelligentsia, Prashant Nayak, said, “This is certainly a historic day for all denizens of Kendrapara district. Our long-awaited dream came true after the electric train made its trial run.”

“After a long lapse of 22 years, the new broad gauge railway line would bring in prosperity to the district,” a social activist from Kendrapara district Sameer Kumar Chand expressed.

In a similar vein, local farmer Bidhubhusan Mohapatra said, “I welcome the step by railway authorities. It would certainly benefit the local farmers. Moreover, commissioning of the new broad gauge railway line would certainly facilitate transportation of raw materials by small industrial units to meet their requirements.”

However, Laxmikanta Nayak, another farmer, said, “Railway authorities did not give priority to constructing siphons at several points along the broad gauge railway line which have added to our woes.”

“There is no proper drainage facility available and nearby farmlands submerge in rain water during rainy season. A large number of nearby villagers lost their farmlands for this broad gauge railway line project and they were not given adequate compensation,” Nayak added.

