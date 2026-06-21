Bondamunda: A herd of wild elephants rescued a calf that had fallen into a pit near the railway tracks at Bondamunda railway yard in Sundargarh district late Friday night. According to reports, a herd of 13 elephants crossed the Koel River near Jobaghat in Bisra block and entered the Bondamunda railway yard via Bara Toli.

While the herd was crossing the down line and moving towards the railway track near the R-Cabin area, a calf suddenly slipped into a pit. The calf remained trapped for a considerable time, prompting the herd to stay at the spot. On receiving information, railway authorities immediately took precautionary measures.

To ensure passenger safety, train services on the Bondamunda-Bisra section were suspended from about 2:30 am to 3:15 am. After repeated efforts, two adult elephants from the herd managed to pull the calf out of the pit.

Once the calf was safely rescued, the herd left the railway yard and moved towards the Chirubeda forest through the hilly area near Dumermun da village.