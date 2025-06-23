Keonjhar: Truck traffic was halted for several hours Sunday evening on Ra nasal Ghat along the National Highway 520 in the mining-dominated Joda area in this district due to the movement of a herd of elephants on the highway.

Incidents like this have become common in Joda and Barbil areas, where local residents have expressed growing concern and displeasure.

The increasing presence of elephants on roads and in these areas is attributed to rampant, unregulated mining and the resulting loss of elephant habitats.

“There is a constant fear of accidents, both on roads and inside mines, due to the frequent movement of elephants,” said a local resident.

Adding to the tension, some individuals have reportedly provoked the animals by shouting, throwing stones and striking them with sticks.

These actions often agitate the elephants, causing them to move erratically in herds in search of safety.

In broad daylight, elephants have been seen crossing roads near Joda and Barbil towns, increasing public fear of defensive attacks by the animals.

“If the Forest Department does not monitor and manage the situation properly, accidents will occur. The human-elephant conflict will escalate and may spiral out of control,” warned Rasananda Behera, a member of Native Voice, a local social organisation.

Barbil Range Officer Sanjib Rout, who was monitoring the situation, confirmed the temporary road closure.

“We are keeping a close watch on the movement of the elephant herd camping near the highway. Vehicle movement was halted this evening to avoid any untoward incident,” Rout said.

The region remains on edge following recent fatalities owing to man-elephant conflict.

Just days ago, two people were killed in an elephant attack in the Rugudi police station area, leading to unrest.

During a confrontation, several forest officials were injured, and eight villagers were arrested for assaulting them.

In a separate incident under the Bamebari police station limits, another fatal elephant attack triggered further tension, during which a forest officer was again assaulted by locals.

Forest officials continue to monitor the area as efforts are underway to prevent further conflict between humans and wildlife.

