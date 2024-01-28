Deogarh: A wild tusker reportedly trampled two women to death at Tipirisingha village of Laimura forest section under Deogarh forest range in Odisha’s Deogarh district, late Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Surubali Kisan and Khairi Kisan, both residents of Tipirisingha village.

As per reports, the wild tusker strayed into Laimura area late Friday night. Later, the pachyderm wreaked havoc in the area and suddenly broke the walls of a house in the village where the duo was residing. The duo then raised an alarm and tried to flee the spot.

However, the elephant chased and trampled the two to death before the arrival of locals at the scene.

PNN