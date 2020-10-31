Angul: Elephants trampled a person to death in Angul district while another was wounded in an elephant attack in Dhenkanal district Friday.

The deceased was identified as Maguni Behera (50), a resident of Bajrakot village under Rengali police limits of Angul district.

Reports said, an elephant attacked Maguni while he had been to a pond near his house to attend the nature’s call at around 5 am. His family members rushed him to Kaniha CHC (Community Health Centre) in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Forest department officials rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. They assured the bereaved family of compensation amounting to Rs 4 lakh. They have been given Rs 40,000 as assistance for last rites of the deceased.

In another incident, a septuagenarian encountered an elephant while he was on his way to answer the nature’s call. The 75-year-old man, identified as Sananta Nayak, of Meramandali village sustained critical injuries after allegedly being attacked by a jumbo. The injured was admitted to Meramandali hospital.

PNN