Bhubaneswar: Good news awaits government employees who deserve a promotion. Come New Year, the officials will get their much awaited promotion.

To bring transparency on promotion of the officials, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked all departments to complete promotion-related works by December 31 and grant promotions to eligible officials with effect from January 1, every year.

The Chief Minister has directed all the departments and directorates to ensure submission of promotion-related recommendations to Chief Secretary by December 31 evening so that all deserving cases will be rewarded with promotions, January 1, 2020. This message has gone down very well among the serving officers and employees in the state government.

While 5T, the transformation initiative taken up by the state government has been is ensuring timely delivery of service to the people, it has set an important 5T target for all departments, directorates and district administrations as well as field establishments at all levels of the government regarding ensuring promotion of all the deserving cases.

Allegations have been raised that there is too much of unwanted discretion in timing of promotions especially at lower and middle levels promotions. As a result, they are running from pillar to post to get a promotion. To address the issue, Naveen has said concerned administrative head will be personally responsible for such delay.

While the state government with 5T initiative trying hard to bring in transparency and honesty, allegations of petty corruption and harassment is needed to be eliminated at any cost, he stated. So, he asked the concern officials to ensure promotions are done in time to bring in efficiency and transparency in the system.

Timely promotion will bring in zeal for the team to ensure team work, which is the hallmark of 5T, the Chief Minister added.

If the present level of technology is falling short, technological upgradation is needed to be taken up and departments are to work out accordingly, said sources.

Recently, the state government has promoted 27 IAS officers and 16 IPS officers. All the officers will enjoy the promotional avenues from this New Year.