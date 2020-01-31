New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is a musician now! Yes, you read it right. Recently the Tesla CEO just dropped an electronic song, ‘Don’t Doubt your Vibe’, on SoundCloud.

The Tesla owner posted a series of tweets suggesting he had written a song and also voiced it. The tweet read: “Don”t Doubt your Vibe.”

“I wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals!!” he added.

The lyrics are: “Don”t doubt your vibe, because it’s true. Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s you.”

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

In the entire four-minute song, the entrepreneur plays with different beats, probably testing all his love for music.

The Tesla CEO also changed his Twitter display name to ‘E D M’ and tweeted photos of himself in a studio before sharing it. Once the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user @Garrett_Watts wrote: “Well now I know exactly what my Cybertruck should do when I ask it: “Should I doubt my vibe?” Another user @Modestep wrote: “I don”t even have time for a haircut yet you somehow find time to build rockets, solar panels, cars, tunnels, brain implants, satellite internet and now make emotional bangers too. How?!”

A post read, “You know. That wasn”t as bad as I thought it would be.”

A Tweeple remarked, “Thank you so much for being who you are, hands down one of the most interesting innovators and dreamers of our generation. Love the track, so simple, but catchy and chill. Keep it up Elon!”

IANS