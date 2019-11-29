London: Unai Emery was sacked Friday as Arsenal manager after less than two years in charge and with the club without a win in seven games, their worst run since 1992. The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 1-2 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s Europa League match.

Emery’s assistant Freddie Ljungberg takes over as interim manager during the search for a permanent replacement.

Arsenal fans had demanded ‘decisive action’ from directors with the club’s present run of five draws and two defeats this season just one match off equalling George Graham’s run of eight games without a win in 1992.

Club directors responded by axing the man appointed in May 2018 to revive a club stagnating after two decades under Frenchman Arsene Wenger.

“We announce today that the decision has been taken to part ways with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team,” read the statement issued by the club. “We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete,” the statement added.

Ljungberg will be the first Swedish manager to take charge of a Premier League game since Sven-Goran Eriksson, whose last game in the competition came in May 2008 in charge of Manchester City.

Among those in the mix for the permanent job include former Gunners star Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola’s assistant at champions Manchester City, ex-Juventus handler Massimiliano Allegri and Wolves Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Napoli’s coach Carlo Ancelotti is another name that has entered the reckoning – he won the domestic double in the 2009/10 campaign when in charge of Chelsea – but Santo is the early bookies favourite at 11/10.

However, one thing that may work against Santo, 45, is his two spells in charge of relatively high profile clubs Valencia and Porto were not blessed with success.

Emery’s position had looked shaky enough when north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur sacked Mauricio Pochettino last week only months after taking them to the Champions League final.

The former Paris Saint Germain handler’s first season ended in disappointment. Arsenal blew two chances for a return to the Champions League, winning just one of their last five games to finish fifth in the Premier League and then losing the Europa League final 1-4 to Chelsea.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand,” read the club statement. “We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success. The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.”

