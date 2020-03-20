Cuttack: A filigree artisan who had prepared designs for the silver tableaux of several Durga puja committees in the city here is now suffering from paralysis, sources said.

Artisan Ramchandra Parida, 67, of Kumbharsahi is yet to get any aid from the government and non-government agencies, sources added.

The Silver City of Cuttack is well-known for its filigree work. Many Durga puja committees of the city have crafted silver tableaux by hiring skilled filigree workers. There are only a few senior artisans like Parida who have the required skills to prepare the designs for silver tableaux.

Parida with his five decades of experience in filigree work has prepared designs for the silver tableaux of at least 15 Durga puja committees including those of Chhatrabazar, Chauliaganj and Darghabazar puja panels. “The filigree artisans need a good design to craft an attractive tableau for any puja committee. Parida has the specialization to prepare designs for silver tableaux,” said a member of a puja committee.

It is learnt that Parida has to keep in mind several aspects including the height and width of a puja pandal and the amount of silver available for the work while preparing design for a tableau.

“Parida does not take the help of any advanced technology to prepare the design. He would take around three months to prepare the design for a silver tableau. He always tries to prepare something new with regard to the tableau design,” said an artisan of Kumbharsahi.

Apart from preparing tableau designs, Parida had crafted decorative pieces and ornaments for many Durga puja committees of the city.

However, the seasoned artisan has been suffering from paralysis for the last one year. Despite his poor health, Parida has been guiding his two sons, Manoranjan and Suryanarayan, to prepare tableau designs and other filigree works, sources said.

“The silver tableaux crafted as per Parida’s designs have attracted thousands of people. He had also crafted decorative pieces for puja pandals in cities like Kolkata and Mumbai. But, today no one has come forward to help the seasoned artisan,” said another filigree artisan of the locality.