Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said social media influencers were welcome to criticise the government, but asserted that “disrespect to the nation” will not be tolerated.

Majhi made the remarks while interacting with social media influencer here on the occasion of the BJP government’s second anniversary in the state.

“No matter what ideology one supports, nation should be supreme for everyone. You (influencers) can criticise the government, but it is never acceptable to disrespect the nation by criticising the government,” the chief minister said.

Majhi described social media influencers as the most powerful “digital ambassadors” and future “opinion leaders” of a developed India and prosperous Odisha.

He, however, warned them against objectionable posts on social media, which create controversies.

“The purpose of your content should not be just to increase views or be limited to a few seconds of entertainment. It should carry a healthy message for the society,” the CM said.

Influencers should refrain from “clickbait and cheap fame” and move towards “purpose-driven content”, he said.

Majhi also said that the new generation is smart and creative, “but get distracted at times by overload of information, the struggle of self-identification, and the negativity of the cyber world”.

PTI