Baripada: Eminent Odia music director Saroj Patnaik passed away following a heart attack Thursday night. He was 81.

A source said that Patnaik died in his residence at Badabazar locality in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district. He had been suffering from old-age related complications for the last several months.

The veteran music director was an engineer by profession. He had started his career in Odia film industry in the movie ‘Abhiman’ in 1977. He had also composed and directed several Odia super-hit movies such as ‘Phula Chandana’, ‘Abhilash’ and ‘Hakim Babu’.

Patnaik had received the Best Music Director Award for the Odia films ‘Abhilash’ and ‘Phula Chandana’. He served the state government as an engineer in the Works and Housing departments.

A few more Odia movies which earned Patnaik name and fame as a music director and lyricist include ‘Jhiati Sita Pari’ and ‘Mo Mana Khali Tumari Pain’.

Born on June 2, 1940, Patnaik was fond of music from his childhood. His song numbers were quite popular in the All India Radio. He was recognised as lyricist and music director of AIR and Doordarshan.

PNN