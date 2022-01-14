Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 10,273 new Covid-19 cases, of which 1,065 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 11,11,879. Active caseload in the state now stands at 53,171.

Odisha also reported four (04) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,476 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Sundargarh districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the total 10,273 new infections, 5,962 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,311 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 10,059 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 3,496 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,049 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (85), Balasore (457), Bargarh (102), Bhadrak (102), Bolangir (191), Boudh (24), Cuttack (844), Deogarh (23), Dhenkanal (69), Gajapati (126), Ganjam (55), Jagatsinghpur (132), Jajpur (143), Jharsuguda (202), Kalahandi (203), Kandhamal (26), Kendrapara (74), Keonjhar (114), Koraput (186), Malkangiri (30), Mayurbhanj (340), Nabarangpur (125), Nayagarh (121), Nuapada (45), Puri (269), Rayagada (183), Sambalpur (529) and Subarnapur (132).

The State Pool reported 796 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,64,79,398 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,447.

PNN