Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police-Bhubaneswar Thursday morning arrested three accused including the deceased’s boyfriend who was previously absconding, in connection with the death of a girl under mysterious circumstances at Tarini slum of Bharatpur.

The arrested boyfriend has been identified as Biswajit Jena.

A police source informed that Biswajit along with his two accomplices are being interrogated at Bharatpur police station. The girl had killed herself by hanging from ceiling fan January 9 following an altercation with her boyfriend. Her body was found January 10 morning.

The three arrested persons include a minor boy. The exact reason behind the arrest of Biswajit and two others was not disclosed by police with a view that it will hamper ongoing probe.

The girl Surekha Palei, her boyfriend Biswajit and two others had organised a feast at the latter’s house in Tarini slum on the intervening night. After having their dinner Biswajit and his associates slept in a room. Surekha went to another room after locking Biswajit’s room from outside. Later, Surekha committed suicide, the source added.

On knowing that Surekha has committed suicide, the three arrested accused broke open the room and recovered her body. The trio then abandoned her body in the room in Tarini slum and fled the spot.

“Biswajit and one of his two associates were taken to the said room during which the duo has explained about the incident in details. They will be forwarded to court later in the day. Biswajit had absconded to his native place in Nayagarh after the incident,” a senior official said.

Bharatpur police had launched a manhunt and arrested the three from Nayagarh district. The three accused had escaped to Nayagarh after destroying all evidences from the spot.

The Commissionerate Police had earlier seized two mobile phones from near Surekha’s body January 10 morning.

It is pertinent to mention, the 23-year-old girl of Chapamanika under Brahmagiri block of Puri district was found dead under mysterious circumstances from the slum under Bharatpur police limits.

Surekha had love affairs with Biswajit. She had even proposed him for marriage earlier in the day January 9. After her boyfriend refused her proposal, she had cut her wrist. However, the injury was not deep.

PNN