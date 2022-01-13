Nuapada: A joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have busted a Maoist camp and seized huge quantity of explosives.

This was informed Thursday by Nuapada Superintendent of Police Pratyush Diwakar at a press conference held here in the morning.

According to the SP Diwakar, an exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and a faction of outlawed CPI (Maoist) inside a dense forest area near Chhattisgarh border under Komna police limits in Nuapada district Wednesday night. Apart from explosives, several Maoist literatures and other items of daily-use were seized following the severe exchange of fire that continued for around an hour.

However, the ultras managed to flee from the spot, Diwakar added.

Following the operation, the security personnel also recovered a bunch of G.I wire, a tarpaulin, codex wires and a battery (12 Volt). The combing operation is still underway in the area, Diwakar informed.

Acting on an intelligence input regarding presence of a large number of Maoists in a dense forest near Odisha-Chhattisgarh border to carry out anti-security force and other subversive activities, a combing operation was earlier initiated by a joint team of security personnel of SOG, DVF and CRPF January 7, a Nuapada police official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that at around 8.45am January 9, the security personnel were carrying out search operation in the forest area under Sunabeda RF. About 50 to 60 armed red rebels opened indiscriminate fire at the security forces. The team then retaliated in self-defense. Again on January 10, the joint team of SOG, DVF and CRPF was sent to the same location for immediate reinforcement.

Moreover, the faction of armed Maoists opened fire at the security personnel again, during search operation at around 9.45pm January 12. Following which, the group of ultras fled from the spot.

PNN