Koraput: The inspector in charge of (IIC) of Dabugaon police station in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district has been placed under suspension on charge of dereliction of duty in connection with the death of a man in police custody, an officer said Saturday.

Earlier, three police personnel of Dabugaon police station were suspended following the custodial death of a 23-year-old accused.

An office order signed by DGP YB Khurania Friday stated that disciplinary proceedings have been contemplated against Raghunath Majhi, the IIC of Dabugaon police station, for alleged gross misconduct and dereliction of duty. Pending further inquiry, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, it said.

Earlier, on April 29, sub-inspector Bikram Sahu and OAPF personnel Karn Pujari and Budhiram Majhi were suspended after preliminary findings reportedly indicated negligence on their part in connection with the custodial suicide of Purna Kalar (23), a resident of Anchala village under Dabugaon police limits.

According to police sources, Kalar was arrested in an alleged minor girl abduction case April 28 and was lodged in the lock-up. He was found hanging inside the toilet of the police station April 29, sparking tension in the area.

Nabarangpur SP Sanddep Sampad Madkar had earlier stated that prima facie evidence suggested dereliction of duty by the suspended officials, leading to the incident.

During the suspension period, Raghunath Majhi will remain under the disciplinary control of the DIG of Police, South Western Range (SWR), Koraput, and will receive subsistence allowance as per Odisha Service Code provisions, the order said.