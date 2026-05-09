Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: Odisha’s Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Saturday congratulated BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of neighbouring West Bengal.

Patnaik, who was the longest-serving CM of Odisha, said he was hopeful that West Bengal would reach new heights of development under Adhikari’s leadership.

“Congratulate Shri @SuvenduWBji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #WestBengal,” the BJD president said in a social media post.

Congratulate Shri @SuvenduWB ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #WestBengal. I wish, under your leadership the state reaches new heights of development. Best wishes. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 9, 2026

Meanwhile, noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 15-foot-long sculpture at Puri beach, congratulating Adhikari.

PTI