Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday ordered the Crime Branch of Odisha Police to probe the lynching of a GRP constable by a mob for allegedly attempting to rape a woman on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar May 7.

Majhi issued the direction while chairing a high-level meeting after returning from a two-day visit to Kolkata.

“The chief minister is deeply upset over the mob lynching incident in Balianta area May 7. He issued the direction for a Crime Branch probe after a detailed discussion on the incident,” a statement issued by the CMO said.

Majhi has asked the Crime Branch to conduct a proper and thorough investigation of the incident and take strict action against the culprits. He also directed the Director General of Police to be alert and vigilant so that such incidents do not happen again anywhere in the state.

The chief minister held a high-level meeting attended by his advisor Prakash Mishra, chief secretary Anu Garg, additional chief secretary, Home department, Hemant Sharma, DGP Y B Khurania and others. He directed the police to take strong action to establish the rule of law.

The CM’s direction came barely hours after the mob lynching victim Soumya Ranjan Swain’s father, Dhusasan Swain, alleged before the media that policemen also assaulted his son along with the mob, leading to his death.

Meanwhile, the number of arrests in the mob lynching case has risen to 11, with the police apprehending six more individuals on Saturday. Earlier, five persons were arrested and sent to jail in connection with the mob lynching in which the 32-year-old GRP constable died near Ramachandrapur in the Balianta police station area.

Swain was beaten to death, and another person, Om Prakash Rout, was injured when around 40 people attacked them over the alleged attempt to rape a woman in the Balianta Police Station area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar May 7.

The deceased’s father, Dushasan Swain, alleged that a police team which reached the spot also assaulted his son, instead of rescuing him.

“One can clearly see in a purported video that a constable was assaulting my son. I have already informed the matter to DCP Jagmohan Meena,” the father said.

The father claimed that the police team rescued Swain and took him to a hospital with his hands and legs tied to a pole. “My son was taken to the hospital with his hands and legs tied. This has happened in the presence of the police. Had the police intervened, my son would have been alive today,” the father said, rejecting the allegation of attempting to rape a woman.

“I demand a polygraph test of the woman who had lodged a case against my son,” the father told reporters.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan assured the victim’s family that the government will take action against those involved in the mob lynching.

The incident took place at about 11.30 am of May 7, when two women travelling in a scooter were hit from behind by two men, Soumya Ranjan Swain (now deceased) and his 20-year-old companion Om Prakash Rout. The women fell down, and Swain allegedly assaulted the two women and attempted to rape one of them. Her dress was torn and she lost consciousness on the road, following which the local people assembled and chased the duo.

While Om Prakash survived with injury, 32-year-old Swain was beaten up by the mob, leading to his death.

Om Prakash, Saturday, told visiting journalists that it is a fact that Swain pounced upon one of the women and assaulted her severely, but he had not made any attempt to rape her.

He also alleged that police personnel present at the scene did not intervene while the mob was attacking Swain.

Asked how he survived the mob attack, Om Prakash said, “Some members of the mob have seen how I was opposing Swain while he attacked a woman. Since I was not at fault, they did not attack me much. Swain also rained some punches on my face as I prevented him from assaulting the woman.”

Om Prakash also said that he was driving the bike while Swain was on pillion.

“I have not hit the scooter on which the women were travelling, but Swain probably suffered a fit attack and caught hold of my throat from behind, for which I lost control and hit their scooter. All four of us fell on the road, following which Swain stood up and attacked the women,” he said and claimed that a sub-inspector of police in plain clothes also assaulted Swain and gave the idea to tie his hands and legs to a pole.

In a reply, the deceased cop’s father, Dhusasan Swain, said, “My son never suffered from fits. However, he was under stress over his job and financial matters. My son was treated in an inhuman manner.”

PTI