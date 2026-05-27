Kendrapara: Police have launched an inquiry into allegations of custodial torture of a woman and her son by personnel of the Talachua Marine Police Station in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, an officer said Wednesday.

Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kataria said Wednesday that he had personally visited the police station to look into the matter.

The SP said that Pattamundai SDPO Sukant Kumar Patra has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 48 hours.

Action will be initiated against the accused officials based on the findings of the inquiry, the SP said.

The alleged victims, Annapurna Mandal (55) and her son Ananta Kumar Mandal (31) of Giripahi village, accused Talachua Marine Police Station inspector-in-charge Sandhyarani Jena and another officer of subjecting them to third-degree torture inside the police station Monday.

Annapurna’s husband, Manoranjan Mandal, had lodged a complaint against his wife and son Sunday over a domestic dispute. Following the complaint, police reportedly summoned the duo for questioning the next day.

Annapurna and her son alleged that they were brutally assaulted in custody, confined inside a toilet for nearly four hours and forced to sign blank papers. Annapurna further claimed that she was disrobed and that police personnel wiped off the sindoor from her forehead. They also alleged that Ananta’s mobile phone was seized.

Both sustained multiple injuries and were later admitted to the Community Health Centre at Rajnagar. Medical examination reportedly confirmed injury marks on their bodies.

However, Jena denied all allegations.

The SDPO said appropriate action would follow on the findings of the inquiry.