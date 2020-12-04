Bhubaneswar: Owing to old age ailments, noted Odia writer and Padma Bhushan recipient Manoj Das was Friday admitted to a private hospital in Puducherry after his health condition deteriorated.

According to a source, Das was earlier admitted to hospital nearly three months ago. He had also developed a fracture in his hand after falling down.

His health condition is stated to be stable now.

The literary fraternity across the state has wished for his speedy recovery. Several readers and ardent admirers of his literary works have prayed for him to get well soon.

Notably, Das writes both in Odia and English. He is a renowned columnist who has been writing for national dailies. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2020.

PNN