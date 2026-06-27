Los Angeles: Actor Emma Roberts is set to feature in a special appearance in the series adaptation of Aquamarine.

The film was directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and released in 2006. It featured the actor in the role of Claire Brown, a shy and timid teenage girl who, alongside her best friend Hailey ( Joanna Levesque), discovers a stranded mermaid named Aquamarine in their local beach club.

Roberts will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, Disney+ and Disney Channel have ordered a pilot for an Aquamarine series. Rosenbaum is returning to direct the pilot.

“When teenage Coral moves to a dreamy seaside town, she begins unravelling the truth behind her mother’s disappearance-and discovers her mother was a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface,” read the logline for the pilot.

Aquamarine was based on Alice Hoffman’s novel with the same title. Released in 2001, it emerged among the best-selling novels.

The film also starred Jake McDorman, Arielle Kebbel and Shaun Micallef, among others. The film had a moderate box office as it earned over USD 23 million against a USD 12 million budget at the global box office. It later went on to emerge as a cult classic.

Roberts will next feature in the horror film A Body in the Woods She essays the role of Alice Lincoln in the film.