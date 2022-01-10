New Delhi: Total employment in nine sectors rose to 3.10 crore during the July-September period of 2021, an increase of 2,00,000 compared to June quarter last year, according to a quarterly employment survey released Monday by the Union Labour Ministry. The higher employment number also reflects an improvement in economic activities after states lifted restrictions that were imposed to curb spreading of coronavirus infections in the wake of the second Covid-19 wave in April 2021.

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav released the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) report which showed that total employment number in 2021 September quarter stood at 3.10 crore in the nine sectors. In April-June period last year, the same stood at 3.08 crore.

The total employment for the nine sectors taken collectively was reported as 2.37 crore in the sixth EC (Economic Census) (2013-14). The QES is part of All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES).

Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation and Restaurant, IT/ BPO and Financial Services are the nine sectors, that account for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments, covered under the QES.

This is the second report in the series and the first report was for 2021 June quarter. The survey covered establishments with 10 or more employees.

The minister said that employment numbers are showing an increasing trend. He mentioned that the over-all percentage of female workers stood at 32.1 per cent, higher than 29.3 per cent reported during the first round of QES (for April-June period).

The second round of QES had a reference date of July 1, 2021 for the different items of information about an establishment. Data were collected through field visits from 11,503 establishments, out of the 12,038 establishments selected in the sample.

In a statement, the ministry said that out of the total employment numbers estimated in the selected nine sectors, Manufacturing accounted for nearly 39 per cent followed by Education (22 per cent) and Health as well as IT/BPOs sectors (around 10 per cent each). Trade and Transport sectors accounted for 5.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent of the total estimated workers, respectively.

Yadav said these studies will aid the government to achieve its mission of last-mile delivery and evidence-based policy making for workers.