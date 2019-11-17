Bhubaneswar: Several ongoing employment generation schemes in the state seemed to be floundering even after spending crores of rupees on such projects to create jobs, government’s data hinted recently.

The combined data of most of the employment related, skill development and other related schemes hint that while candidates in lakhs throng such offices to get training but more than half of them get employment or placed in jobs after they complete the training from such organistations after pursuing their trainings under government run schemes.

One such data furnished by the state government before the Odisha Assembly, Saturday, claimed that while 19 schemes were roped in, the state had set a target of 2,04,933 in the ongoing fiscal but till September 30, merely 94,127 (46 per cent) target was achieved by the government hinting at a shortfall in achieving the fixed target.

The track record of the government in placing the trained candidates after the trainings is also worrisome. The latest data as given by the government themselves claim that state finds it tough even to place half of their trained candidates and ensure jobs for them.

The complete data for 2018-19 under the Placement Linked Training Programme hinted that while the state government trained 9,048 youths it could place merely 3,848 candidates making the success rate at 42 per cent, meaning that around 58 per cent of the youths who got trained were left jobless, the Odisha Assembly was told Saturday.

The government on the other side claims that they have dedicated Special Employment Exchange for SC/ST candidates to help them in getting jobs. The state government is also working with some central employment generation schemes but overall the placement of the candidates still finds it in the worrisome place. The government also said that in the last eight years they have spent Rs 55 crore for the placement linked training programmes of the Odisha Skill Development Authority from 2012-13 to 2019-20.

The government also informed the House that it has held 152 job fairs in the last six years since 2014-15 and issues 59,476 job letters to the candidates through such job fairs. It is said that in the last six years a total of 2,166 employers participated in such events and 2,01,777 candidates participated in such events.