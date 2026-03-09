Bhubaneswar: Empower women to create a circle of protection so that everyone can remain safe and contribute to development, Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy said while attending an event organised by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday.

BMC organised a mass run to mark International Women’s Day, spreading the message of cleanliness and community participation in the City. The run was held as part of the ‘Sampoorna’ programme organised by BMC, under the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) initiative related to the Swachh Survekshan Campaign. The event aimed to promote awareness about sanitation and civic responsibility in a unique way.

The run kicked off at Master Canteen Square and concluded at BMC headquarters. Over 600 women participated in the event, including members of self-help groups, sanitation volunteers (Swachh Saathis), sanitation workers, members of various voluntary organisations, and students from different schools and colleges, including Rama Devi Women’s University.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das highlighted the key role played by women in keeping the City clean. She said the City currently ranks ninth in the country due to the tireless efforts of women sanitation workers and volunteers. “Because of their dedication, we are able to live in a healthy and clean environment today,” she said.

The mayor also urged women to continue taking the lead in cleanliness initiatives and help establish Bhubaneswar as the number one city in the country in the ongoing Swachh Survekshan rankings.

DAY CELEBRATED IN SALIA SAHI

Bhubaneswar: The Society for Nature, Education, and Health (SNEH) marked the day with an empowering celebration at its ‘Conflict Resolution and Training Centre’ in Salia Sahi. The event, on the theme ‘Rights, Justice, Action For All Women and Girls’, saw participation of over 100 women, including members from peace committees, self-help groups, Mahila Arogya Samiti, and local women.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, OFS Kananbala Nayak, writer Snehalata Nayak, social worker Mamata Dash and Abadhuta Swain, along with SNEH project director Subas Panda, graced the event and underscored the critical role of women in today’s society.

On the occasion, Das delivered a powerful address emphasising the need to change traditional gender roles, noting that women are not only breaking barriers but are also creating a space for themselves across various fields. “Women are no longer confi ned to the periphery of society. They are at the forefront, creating a better future for all,” Das said. Dignitaries jointly inaugurated a ‘Family Counselling Centre’, aimed at providing support for resolving domestic disputes and helping families achieve peaceful resolutions.

SEMINAR ON WOMEN IN FARMING CONCLUDES

Bhubaneswar: To mark the day, Maa Ramadevi Chair of Rama Devi Women’s University (RDWU) organised a two-day national seminar titled ‘Women in Farming: Unsung Heroes of the Soil’ which concluded Sunday.

The seminar highlighted the significant contributions of women farmers to agriculture and rural development and aligned with the United Nations’ declaration of 2026 as ‘International Year of Women Farmers’.

On the concluding day, Nilima Patra, IFS, joined as the guest of honour and Raimati Ghiuria, joined as the chief guest, emphasised strengthening women’s leadership in sustainable agriculture. RDWU VC (I/c) Chandi Charan Rath, along with Manoranjan Mishra and Anupam Behera, also addressed the gathering.

MARATHON IN THE CITY

Bhubaneswar: In a powerful display of strength, resilience, and sisterhood, hundreds of women reclaimed the streets of the capital Sunday for the International Women’s Day Marathon at Kalinga Stadium. The race served as the triumphant conclusion of a three-day state-wide festival (6 to 8 March) dedicated to elevating women’s health, safety, and leadership.

The event was officially flagged off by Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy. Addressing the sea of female athletes and students, Padhy emphasised that a woman’s physical agency is the ultimate catalyst for social change.

“The spirit and determination shown by these young women today is a testament to our collective future,” Padhy stated. “When a woman prioritises her fitness and health, she builds the foundation for a stronger, more equitable society,” she added.

ORISSA HIGH COURT, OSLSA FORM HUMAN CHAIN, RAISE AWARENESS

Cuttack: In an innovative step to raise awareness about empowerment, socio-economic as well as legal rights of women, Orissa High Court and Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) observed International Women’s Day at Bellview Square Sunday by forming a human chain.

Judicial Officers of Registry of High Court of Orissa, Odisha Judicial Academy, OSLSA, Civil Courts, Cuttack, Cuttack District Legal Services Authority and Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services), Cuttack and the respective staff of these legal institutions formed the chain.

Students from Madhusudan Law University also participated in the event. OSLSA executive chairman Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak, High Court Legal Services Committee chairman Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra, judges of the High Court, along with their respective spouses, graced the occasion.

The event underscored that the development of society can be achieved through women’s empowerment and their inclusive participation.