Mumbai: Actor Emraam Hashmi, who is known for starring in chartbuster film and non-film music, shared that he has always been fond of music videos.

Recently, his new video album ‘Ishq Nahi Karte,’ where he co-stars with Sahher Bambba, clocked over 100 million views on Youtube and the actor is extremely elated with the response to the video by the music lovers.

Talking about the same, he said, “I’ve always had a special fondness for music videos, it’s always paid off with immense love from the audience.”

During the 1990s and early 2000s, non-film music or indie pop swayed the audience with their soothing melodies and visually appealing visuals. However, this trend died down as the 2000s decade unfolded giving way to only film music. But, with the rise of the Internet, non-film music is again making in-roads.

Reacting to the album’s success, Emraan said, “It’s incredible to see how well the song has been received. This gives me the courage and confidence to keep exciting my fans and music lovers. It’s wonderful to hit 100 million in such a short period.”

The song, produced by Raj Jaiswal under the music label DRJ Records, has been composed by Jaani and B Praak, who double up as lyricists as well. The storyline is designed by Sunny Khanna.