Boinda: A presiding officer for polling booths in Banarpal and Kaniha blocks of Angul district for the first phase of the three-tier panchayat polls died of cardiac arrest Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Suvendu Kumar Nayak, 51, a native of Kumursinga under Ganiakata panchayat and a teacher of Rajamunda primary School under Kishorenagar block.

Nayak was travelling with his son to Banarpal early Tuesday morning at around 4.00am to join duty at the booth when he suffered the cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the CHC at Kishorenagar where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors. Police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

Nayak’s son said that his father collapsed suddenly and lost consciousness. He did not regain consciousness again even after the best efforts of the doctors.