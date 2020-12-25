Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district Friday, officials said.

The firefight broke out after security forces cordoned off Kanigam area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated.

“Encounter has started at Kanigam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The incident comes just a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kreeri in Baramulla district.

IANS