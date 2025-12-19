Bijapur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district Friday, a police official said.

The exchange of fire started in the morning in the forested hills of Bhairamgarh-Indravati area when a District Reserve Guard team was out on an anti-Naxalite operation following inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, he said.

Intermittent firing is underway, and further details are awaited, he added.

Three Naxalites, including a woman, collectively carrying rewards of Rs 12 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Sukma district Thursday, police had said earlier.