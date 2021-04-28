Known as the chief architect of transcendental literature in India and beyond, Manoj Das was one of those living writers on whom maximum number scholars have done their doctoral theses.

The Brightest Sun of Indian literature goes down, A permanent void in Odia literary circuit.. A magician who could instil life to his character bids adieu…

These were some of the headlines of popular social media handles after the death of Manoj Das, arguably the greatest writer Odisha has ever produced.

Manoj Das had appeared in Indian-English literary sky as a luminous star during the mid-sixties of last century. Needless to say, he was one of the few gifted writers of India who could write in Odia, his mother tongue and English with equal ease and dexterity.

A follower of the vision and philosophy of Sri Aurobindo and The Mother, Manoj always sought to explore the hidden truth in the different realities of life. He was an optimist who believed in a transformed future of mankind.

A great architect of transcendental literature, Manoj Das dealt with a number of themes. They ranged from the happenings of everyday life to the events suggestive of supernatural. At the same time his stories are greatly influenced by Indian literature-mythology and folklore. As an Indian writer, he has never forgotten to reflect on the age-old rich cultural and literary tradition of India. He always felt that there are certain truths that are found only in Indian culture and they should be presented on global platform. Orissa POST takes a close look at his life and body of works.

Manoj Das was born at Shankhari, a small village in Balasore district. He had started writing early as his first work, a book of poetry in Odia , Satavdira Artanada, was published in 1949 when he was all of 15. He launched a literary magazine, Diganta, in the next year. His first collection of short stories Samudrara Kshudha (Hungry Sea) came out that year.

He was active in student politics while studying BA in Cuttack College. He was a youth leader with radical views during his college days and spent a year in jail for his revolutionary activities. In 1959, he was a delegate to the Afro-Asian students’ conference at Bandung, Indonesia. During his college, he kept on writing and he published a novel ‘Jeebanara Swada’, a collection of short stories titled ‘Vishakanyar Kahani’ and a collection of poems ‘Padadhawani’.

After graduating with a degree in English literature, he got a post graduate degree in English literature from Ravenshaw College. After a short stint as a lecturer in Christ College (Cuttack), he joined Sri Aurobindo Ashram at Pondicherry. Since 1963, he has been a Professor of English Literature at Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education, Pondicherry.

He edited the cultural magazine, The Heritage, published from Chennai in 1985-1989. This apart, he wrote columns on quest for finding eternal truth in common lives in national dailies like The Times of India, The Hindustan Times, The Hindu and The Statesman.

National and international positions

Among the other important positions that Das held are Member, General Council, Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi 1998–2002, and author-consultant, Ministry of Education, Government of Singapore, 1983–85. He was the leader of the Indian delegation of writers to China (1999).

AWARDS AND HONOURS

Odisha Sahitya Academi Award (1965 and 1987)

Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award(1972)

Sarala Award (1981)

Vishuba Award (1986)

Sahitya Bharati Award (1995)

Saraswati Samman (2000)

Orissa State Film Award for Best Story (2001)

Padma Shri (2001)

Padma Bhushan(2020)

Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, (2006)

Atibadi Jagannath Das award (2007)

NTR Literary Award (2013)

Amritakeerti Puraskar (2013)

SELECT BODY OF WORKS

Novels

The Escapist, 2001

Tandralokara Prahari, 2000

Aakashra Isara, 1997

Amruta Phala, 1996 (Saraswati Samman)

A Tiger at Twilight, 1991

Bulldozers and Fables and Fantasies for Adults, (1990)

Cyclones, 1987

Prabhanjana

Godhulira Bagha

Kanaka-Upatyakara Kahani

Amruta phala

Sesha tantrikara sandhanare[28]

Short Stories

Upakatha Sataka

Abu Purusha

Sesa Basantara Chithi, 1966

Manoj Dasanka Katha O Kahani, 1971

Dhumabha Diganta O Anyana Kahani, 1971

The Crocodile’s Lady: A Collection of Stories, 1975

Manoj-pancha-bimsati, 1977

The Submerged Valley and Other Stories, 1986

Farewell to a Ghost: Short Stories and a Novelette, 1994

Legend of the Golden Valley, 1996

Samudra-kulara Eka Grama (Balya Smruti), 1996

Aranyaka; (adapted to Aranyaka, 1994)

Bhinna Manisha O Anyana Kahani

Abupurusha O Anyana Kahani

Lakshmira Abhisara

Abolakara Kahani

Aranya Ullasha

Fiction

Chasing the Rainbow: growing up in an Indian village, 2004

Travelogue

Kete Diganta (Part I)

Kete Diganta (Part -II)

Antaranga Bharata (Part I) (My Little India)

Antaranga Bharata (Part II)

Dura-Durantara

Adura Bidesh – 2004

Poetry

Tuma Gaan O Anyanya Kabita, 1992

Kabita Utkala

History & culture

Bharatara Aitihya: Shateka Prashnara Uttara,1999

Manoj Das Paribesita Upakatha Shataka (Tales Told by Mystics), 2002

Mahakalara Prahelika O Anyana Jijnansa, 2006