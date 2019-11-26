Mumbai: With the Supreme Court directing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure a floor test Wednesday and that there be no secret ballot, the NCP Tuesday said only truth will prevail and that it was “end of the BJP’s game”.

“Satyamev Jayate BJP ka khel khatm” (truth alone shall win, end of the BJP’s game), NCP’s chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted after the apex court gave its ruling.

The Supreme Court directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted Wednesday.

The apex court also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in Wednesday itself. The entire exercise has to be completed by 5 pm.

Voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said.

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied: Chavan

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the House.

“Sena, Cong, NCP are satisfied with the Supreme Court order of a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly… The Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day.

“We are confident that we have a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. The reality of BJP’s claim will be exposed tomorrow,” he said.

PTI